President orders enhanced protection for vital infrastructure and transport

The Head of State has entrusted the Prime Minister, the heads of law enforcement agencies, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, national companies, and regional akims (governors) to intensify efforts to ensure the security of critical sites and infrastructure. This covers transport, energy, and utility networks, including airports and sea and river ports.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan has been tasked with coordinating these efforts.

On February 28, President Tokayev ordered Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov, together with the heads of law enforcement agencies and relevant ministries, to submit an emergency response plan in light of the escalating situation around Iran and the possible emergence of threats to the country's stability.