President Tokayev sets several tasks amid escalating situation in Middle East
President Tokayev ordered Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov, together with the heads of law enforcement agencies and relevant ministries, to submit an emergency measures plan in light of the escalating situation around Iran and the possible emergence of threats to stability within the country, Qazinform News Agency learned from the President's Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadyarov.
In line with the President’s order, all law enforcement agencies have already been placed on round-the-clock duty.
A special monitoring group has begun operating within the Government under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Regional governors have been instructed to take measures in consideration of the situation in the Middle East.