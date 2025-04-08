President of Uzbekistan receives heads of parliamentary delegations from Central Asian countries

The joint meeting was attended by Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Fayzali Idizoda, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

The distinguished guests extended sincere greetings and best wishes to the President of Uzbekistan on behalf of their respective heads of state, highlighting the significance of this international event being held for the first time in the region.

The meeting focused on further strengthening and deepening the bonds of friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership, and alliance among the brotherly nations of Central Asia.

The participants gave high praise to the successful outcomes of the first “Central Asia – European Union” summit and the Climate Forum, both held on April 4 in Samarkand.

Particular satisfaction was expressed regarding the ongoing high-level and top-level engagements. The historic nature of recent regional meetings was emphasized, including the full resolution of border delimitation issues and the signing of the Agreement on the Junction Point of the State Borders of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in the city of Khujand.

In recent years, trade turnover among the countries in the region has increased significantly, with the establishment of cross-border trade zones.

Cooperation projects in various sectors of the economy are being successfully implemented, including at the regional level within the participating countries. Rich cultural and educational exchange programs are also being carried out.

At the meeting, the importance of strengthening parliamentary dialogue, particularly at the committee level, was emphasized as a means to bring the countries and their peoples closer together, advance joint initiatives and cooperation projects, and expand interregional contacts and humanitarian exchanges.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan joined the 150th IPU Assembly in Uzbekistan.