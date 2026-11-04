Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to visit Kazakhstan

At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will make an official visit to Kazakhstan on Nov. 5–6, Presidential Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyar said. Summit-level talks will focus on expanding bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will conduct an official visit on Nov. 5–7. The heads of state will discuss strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

On Nov. 6, Astana will host the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state.

Earlier today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Balaji Srinivasan, founder of Network School.