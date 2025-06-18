President of China wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
10:00, 18 June 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off President of China Xi Jinping at the Astana Airport, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Notably, Kazakhstan and China signed 24 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements following the talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping.
As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Airport of Astana on June 16.