President of China wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan

Notably, Kazakhstan and China signed 24 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements following the talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping.

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Airport of Astana on June 16.