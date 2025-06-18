EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President of China wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan

    10:00, 18 June 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off President of China Xi Jinping at the Astana Airport, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, China
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Notably, Kazakhstan and China signed 24 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements following the talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping.

    China President wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    China President wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    China President wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    China President wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    China President wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    China President wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Airport of Astana on June 16. 

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan China Astana Central Asia Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All