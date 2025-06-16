Kazakhstan, China sign 24 documents following talks in Astana

The delegation members of both nations exchanged documents, covering areas of cooperation such as energy, aerospace industry, digitalization, customs regulation, agriculture, e-commerce, tourism, intellectual property, health, mass media, science and interregional communication.

In addition, intergovernmental agreements on promotion and mutual protection of investments, technical and economic cooperation were signed.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed China as a good neighbor and time-tested strategic partner of Kazakhstan during the talks with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in Astana.