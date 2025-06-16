Kazakhstan, China sign 24 documents following talks in Astana
24 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed following the talks between Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping on Monday evening in Astana, Akorda reports.
The delegation members of both nations exchanged documents, covering areas of cooperation such as energy, aerospace industry, digitalization, customs regulation, agriculture, e-commerce, tourism, intellectual property, health, mass media, science and interregional communication.
In addition, intergovernmental agreements on promotion and mutual protection of investments, technical and economic cooperation were signed.
As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed China as a good neighbor and time-tested strategic partner of Kazakhstan during the talks with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in Astana.