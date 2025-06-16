EN
    Kazakhstan, China sign 24 documents following talks in Astana

    20:40, 16 June 2025

    24 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed following the talks between Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping on Monday evening in Astana, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The delegation members of both nations exchanged documents, covering areas of cooperation such as energy, aerospace industry, digitalization, customs regulation, agriculture, e-commerce, tourism, intellectual property, health, mass media, science and interregional communication.

    In addition, intergovernmental agreements on promotion and mutual protection of investments, technical and economic cooperation were signed.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed China as a good neighbor and time-tested strategic partner of Kazakhstan during the talks with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in Astana. 

