    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Xi Jinping at Astana Airport

    14:05, 16 June 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Airport of Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Xi Jinping at Astana Airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.  Children waving the national flags of Kazakhstan and China welcomed the distinguished guest.

    In the Airport's terminal, the Chinese President was warmly welcomed by the children, who greeted him in Kazakh and Chinese.

    The two nation’s traditional dances were performed as well.

