EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President of Bulgaria wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan

    20:05, 9 June 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, saw off President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev who paid an official visit to Kazakhstan at the Astana airport, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    President of Bulgaria wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, Rumen Radev arrived in Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria have had talks on Monday in the Kazakh capital Astana.

    Upon completion of the talks between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place.

    President of Kazakhstan President Bulgaria Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All