President of Bulgaria wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
20:05, 9 June 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, saw off President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev who paid an official visit to Kazakhstan at the Astana airport, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
As earlier reported, Rumen Radev arrived in Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria have had talks on Monday in the Kazakh capital Astana.
Upon completion of the talks between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place.