President of Bulgaria wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan

As earlier reported, Rumen Radev arrived in Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria have had talks on Monday in the Kazakh capital Astana.

Upon completion of the talks between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place.