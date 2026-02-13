President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft

President Tokayev noted the strong momentum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States of America across a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of further strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as ensuring the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

The Ambassador conveyed words of gratitude and best wishes from President Donald Trump, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to the comprehensive development of the enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

Julie Stufft positively assessed the political reforms being carried out in the country and wished success in the conduct of the nationwide referendum on the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Board of Peace, which, as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, is intended to become an effective platform for strengthening stability and promoting peace and international dialogue.

Qazinform News Agency reported on January 22 that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Charter of the Board of Peace at Davos.

In early January, Julie Stufft delivered her credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.