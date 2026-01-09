U.S. and Bulgarian ambassadors deliver credentials to Kazakh President
Ambassador of the United States of America to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft and Ambassador of Bulgaria to Kazakhstan Georgi Vodenski delivered their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Addressing Georgi Vodenski, the Head of State conveyed greetings to President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, noting that his visit to Kazakhstan last year gave significant impetus to the development of bilateral ties.
In turn, he said Bulgaria is interested in further cooperation with Kazakhstan.
As for Kazakhstan-U.S. relations, the Head of State reminded Julie Stufft of the significance and success of his visit paid to the U.S. last November.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he recently talked over the phone with President Donald Trump to debate bilateral cooperation issues.
He also expressed gratitude for the invitation to attend the G20 Summit to be held at the end of 2026 in the U.S.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions and conveyed best wishes to the Presidents of U.S. and Bulgaria.