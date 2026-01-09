U.S. and Bulgarian ambassadors deliver credentials to Kazakh President

Addressing Georgi Vodenski, the Head of State conveyed greetings to President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, noting that his visit to Kazakhstan last year gave significant impetus to the development of bilateral ties.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, he said Bulgaria is interested in further cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

As for Kazakhstan-U.S. relations, the Head of State reminded Julie Stufft of the significance and success of his visit paid to the U.S. last November.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he recently talked over the phone with President Donald Trump to debate bilateral cooperation issues.

He also expressed gratitude for the invitation to attend the G20 Summit to be held at the end of 2026 in the U.S.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions and conveyed best wishes to the Presidents of U.S. and Bulgaria.