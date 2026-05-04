President introduced to KEDEN, SmartCargo platforms, KazMaps digital road map

The KEDEN unified digital platform is designed to optimize and enhance customs control processes. SmartCargo is a single digital window for logistics services, integrating systems for customs, transport, the Interior and Agriculture Ministries, as well as pharmaceutical and trade regulation. The National Road Geoportal (KazMaps) is a unified digital map of Kazakhstan's roads used for infrastructure monitoring and management.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State also toured Almaty’s IT ecosystem and reviewed digital solutions targeting education, child safety, public order, and traffic management, and so on. The president was presented with the first children’s science museum in Central Asia.

More than 600 international companies are participating in GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus 2026, including global technology leaders such as Cisco, Cloudflare, Google Cloud, Huawei, Dell, H3C Technologies, Lenovo, Trend Micro, Hikvision, HP, Noventiq, Redington, Salesforce, Vertiv, and others.

Previously, Qazinform reported the Head of State visits the GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus exhibition.