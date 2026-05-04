Head of State visits GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus exhibition
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday toured the GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus 2026 international technology exhibition in Almaty, which is part of the global GITEX ecosystem, one of the world's largest platforms in the field of digital technologies and innovations, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During his visit, the Kazakh president inspected the capabilities of the Al-Farabium supercomputer, which already supports numerous projects, including an AI-powered, operator-free customer request system for Kazakhtelecom JSC.
This digital solution identifies whether a call is legitimate or fraudulent, transfers it to an anti-fraud call center, and helps identify sources to pass information to law enforcement agencies, as well as providing massive protection for citizens.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about projects within the banking system aimed at creating a regulated, transparent, and scalable digital asset ecosystem, developing infrastructure (a crypto hub), and providing a full range of services for the population and business.
As part of developing the digital asset market, KASE plans to launch tokenized financial instruments.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the Defense Ministry’s new Defense Tech initiative.