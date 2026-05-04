Head of State visits GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus exhibition

During his visit, the Kazakh president inspected the capabilities of the Al-Farabium supercomputer, which already supports numerous projects, including an AI-powered, operator-free customer request system for Kazakhtelecom JSC.

Photo credit: Akorda

This digital solution identifies whether a call is legitimate or fraudulent, transfers it to an anti-fraud call center, and helps identify sources to pass information to law enforcement agencies, as well as providing massive protection for citizens.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about projects within the banking system aimed at creating a regulated, transparent, and scalable digital asset ecosystem, developing infrastructure (a crypto hub), and providing a full range of services for the population and business.

Photo credit: Akorda

As part of developing the digital asset market, KASE plans to launch tokenized financial instruments.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the Defense Ministry’s new Defense Tech initiative.