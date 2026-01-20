President highlights Kazakhstan’s economic achievements, praises Kyzylorda’s development

The Head of State noted that the accomplishments of recent years were made possible through the joint efforts of government and society.

“Thanks to our concerted efforts, we’ve achieved economic growth: the nation’s GDP has surpassed $300 billion, with per capita income reaching $15,000. The National Fund’s reserves now stand at $65 billion, including more than $35 billion in gold and foreign currency reserves,” President Tokayev stated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that sustainable economic development provides a solid foundation for improving citizens’ well-being and advancing the country’s strategic goals.

He also went on to praise the pace of Kyzylorda’s development.

“Kyzylorda is developing across all spheres – cultural, economic, and infrastructural. It is a region with a rich history and great potential for the future,” Tokayev said, announcing plans to construct a new drama theater and state of-the-art library there this year.

Earlier, President Tokayev stressed that saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity.

The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay is underway in Kyzylorda with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involve prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils.