Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity, Tokayev

He emphasized that the problem of the Aral Sea remains highly relevant and extends far beyond the borders of a single country.

The President said it is impossible not to raise the issue of the Aral Sea. Saving the Aral Sea remains an urgent task for all humanity. The Head of State reminded that he repeatedly brought this matter up on international platforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the years of targeted efforts have helped preserve the Northern Aral, and he reminded that it has been five years since the start of the restoration project.

The President underlined the need to continue systematic work on restoring the ecosystem of the Aral region and to invite the international community to solve this pressing problem.

As written before, the V Ulttyq Qurultay started its work in Kyzylorda.