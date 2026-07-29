Kazakhstan confidently enters digital future — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

According to the Head of State, advanced technologies are now influencing virtually every aspect of life. Therefore, Kazakhstan has set out to build a fully digital state.

"Dramatic changes are unfolding around the world. Advanced technologies are penetrating all areas and influencing people's daily lives. To meet the demands of the new era, we have started building a fully digital state," the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Digital Code and the Law on Artificial Intelligence passed by Parliament have given a powerful boost to the industry. Furthermore, the new Constitution, which came into force on July 1, enshrines guarantees for AI development and the protection of citizens' rights in the digital space.

The President recalled that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

"Thus, we have confidently entered the digital future. This is one of the paramount strategic goals for our state. To achieve it, we need to unite the efforts of the whole society. That is why the country is systematically training a new generation of specialists ready to meet the challenges of today's world," he underscored.

The Head of State also said that hundreds of thousands of Kazakhstanis have already gained AI skills through the AI Sana state program. This fall, a new Artificial Intelligence University will open in Astana. Kazakhstan will also host an international festival of films created with neural networks, and next year, with the support of the International Esports Federation, the capital will host a world tournament.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that President Tokayev opened the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana. The ceremony marked the official start of the international tournament, which runs in Astana from July 29 to August 9.