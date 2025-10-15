President enacts Kazakhstan-Armenia citizen travel and stay accord

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Agreement on citizen travel and stay procedures between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia."

The text of the Law is being published in the press.

Earlier, the Kazakh Majilis adopted the draft law ratifying the Agreement on citizen travel and stay between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Armenia.

According to Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, it is required to register with the internal affairs departments after 30 days of staying in the country. Currently, they can stay without registration for up to 90 days. The new norm should elevate the efficiency of migration control.

Since the beginning of the year, nearly 12,000 nationals of Armenia have arrived in Kazakhstan.

The agreement also provides for an opportunity to prolong staying over 90 days in conformity with the national legislation. It is sufficient to receive a permit for temporary residence.

The list of documents for entry into countries includes:

for citizens of Armenia - an identification card (analogous to an identity card in Kazakhstan)

for citizens of Kazakhstan - an identity card (currently - a passport, including service and diplomatic, a seaman's identity card, a certificate for returning to the country).

As previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Migration Cooperation Agreement with Armenia.