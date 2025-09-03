Kazakhstanis to travel to Armenia using ID cards

According to Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, it is required to register with the internal affairs departments after 30 days of staying in the country. Currently, they can stay without registration for up to 90 days. The new norm should elevate the efficiency of migration control.

Since the beginning of the year, nearly 12,000 nationals of Armenia have arrived in Kazakhstan.

The agreement also provides for an opportunity to prolong staying over 90 days in conformity with the national legislation. It is sufficient to receive a permit for temporary residence.

The list of documents for entry into countries includes:

for citizens of Armenia - an identification card (analogous to an identity card in Kazakhstan)

for citizens of Kazakhstan - an identity card (currently - a passport, including service and diplomatic, a seaman's identity card, a certificate for returning to the country).

Armenia ratified the agreement last November 15.

Earlier, Majilis ratified the Kazakh-Kyrgyz allied relations treaty.