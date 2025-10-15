Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ratifies migration cooperation agreement with Armenia
17:13, 15 October 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Migration Cooperation Agreement with Armenia, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement on Migration Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia."
The text of the Law is published in the press.
