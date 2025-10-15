EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ratifies migration cooperation agreement with Armenia

    17:13, 15 October 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Migration Cooperation Agreement with Armenia, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement on Migration Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia."

    The text of the Law is published in the press.

    Earlier, President Tokayev appointed heads of two departments at the Presidential Administration.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Armenia Migration Laws, decrees, orders
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All