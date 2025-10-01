President congratulates Kazakhstani teachers on professional holiday

According to the President, in order to become a leading nation, it is essential to prioritize the development of education and science.

He highlighted the efforts taken in the past five years aimed at improving the country’s education sector.

Photo credit: Akorda

In his words, the amount of education funding has tripled in the past five years. New 1,200 schools have been opened countrywide. 150 schools have been built under the Keleshek Mektepteri (The Schools of the Future) national project. Another 67 new schools are under construction now. A special law aimed at raising teachers’ status has been adopted. The teachers' salaries have been increased twofold. More than 13,000 university grants have been allocated this year for those applying for pedagogical majors, which account for almost one-fifth of all educational grants across the country. More than 1,000 school students became the winners of international school subject olympiads, which became possible thanks to teachers’ diligence and young talents’ hard work.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State emphasized that he lays great hopes on the youth and looks confidently toward the younger generation’s future.

He reminded of integration of Adal Azamat patriotic education program into all schools’ curricula in the current academic year. Its goal is to instill national values in the younger generation and nurture them in the spirit of patriotism.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President also touched upon the prospects for education digitalization.

“Digital literacy must be instilled in children from the earliest years of schooling. Students should learn how to effectively utilize advanced technologies throughout the learning process. This applies equally to teachers, who must continuously develop their skills,” he stressed.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also raised the importance of implementation of the Law and Order principle.

“Since 2019 the number of criminal cases has reduced twofold. Authorized structures should continue working in this area. The Ministry of Enlightenment and, of course, teachers, are imposed a special role in nurturing high legal culture in the society, since the instillation of the principles of justice, law and order must begin at school. Only in this way can we ensure the harmonious development of the younger generation and build a truly Safe, Strong and Fair Kazakhstan,” said the President.

During the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed over state awards to a group of teachers for their outstanding contribution to education.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

