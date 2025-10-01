President Tokayev opens 1st meeting of AI Development Council

The meeting is dedicated to the issues of human capital and integration of artificial intelligence into education.

As part of the event, the Head of State surveyed an exhibition of digital solutions.He expressed gratitude to the Council members who had arrived in Astana for the meeting.

"Today's meeting is held under the theme “Artificial Intelligence in Education: Opportunities and Challenges.” Education and science are strategic sectors, that is why we will begin by exchanging views and discussing ideas in this direction," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Those attending the meeting are the representatives of the Government of Kazakhstan, including the Prime Minister, relevant ministries, international experts and scholars from the world's leading universities and companies.

The Council for AI Development was set up in Kazakhstan under a decree of the President and serves as an advisory body, shaping the strategy of AI development in the country, supports the integration of AI technologies into key economic sectors and public administration as well as prepares recommendations for sectoral programs and strategic documents.

On September 29, the Head of State received the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev. At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed him to ensure the further development of the national digital infrastructure, the adoption of artificial intelligence in key sectors of the economy and social spheres, and enhancing the quality of government digital services for citizens and businesses.