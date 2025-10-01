Head of State visits exhibition of digital solutions in Astana

Leading domestic companies and organizations, such as Ustem Foundation, Freedom Bank, Yandex Qazaqstan, Kaspi Bank, JSC Kazakhtelecom, JSC Eurasian Bank, JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek, and JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy etc. presented their projects in the field of AI at the event.

Photo credit: Akorda

The projects encompass a wide range of digital solutions in education, culture, logistics, smart city technologies.

The event also featured the potential of online tourism services, generative AI platforms, B2B agents, and AITU home-produced messenger.

Photo credit: Akorda

The transport block featured integrated AI-based systems for transport management, as well as 5G-based new-generation telecommunications environment.

As earlier reported, Kazakh AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev outlined key directions for AI implementation in the country, including the creation of infrastructure and human capital development.