President: AI opens up wide opportunities for youth

“It is important that our young compatriots make effective use of these opportunities and develop as educated individuals who can confidently harness artificial intelligence while possessing critical thinking skills,” the President emphasized.

In conclusion, the Head of State stated that Kazakhstan has laid a solid foundation for a new tech economy.

“The central task of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence is to turn this progress into tangible benefits for every citizen and make it irreversible. Kazakhstan is well positioned to take its place in the new tech era. Our success will depend on deep knowledge, bold decisions, pragmatic approach and responsible action. I am confident that AI & Digital Bridge will bring together talent and ideas, deepen international cooperation and help to launch ambitious projects,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

The plenary session of the technology forum also featured remarks by William Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic; Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of NVIDIA; Balaji Srinivasan, Founder of the Network School; and Greg Wyler, Founder of OneWeb and E-Space.

Earlier, the Kazakh President pointed out that AI must not create new dividing lines between nations.