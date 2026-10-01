AI must not create new dividing lines between nations — President of Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of fostering a culture of responsible use of artificial intelligence.

“No nation can fully unlock its potential in isolation. We need international knowledge exchange, joint research, investment, tech cooperation and talent development. Kazakhstan consistently advocates for the peaceful, safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence. Our view remains unchanged: technology must serve humanity and act as a catalyst for progress. Artificial intelligence must not create new dividing lines. Technological barriers will only widen the gap between nations and slow down our progress. This is why keeping the channels of scientific and technological cooperation open is more critical and crucial today than ever before. Our approach to international cooperation is guided by respect for national interests and the peaceful use of technology,” the Head of State said.

The President noted that as the capabilities of artificial intelligence expand, so do the associated risks.

“Cybersecurity, data protection, the integrity of information, algorithmic transparency and accountability for decisions – all these issues require a timely response. Artificial Intelligence has already been acknowledged as a powerful tool. Here we have no differences. But ultimately, everything depends on the human being who uses it. In essence, artificial intelligence can be described as a powerful tool and even a weapon of our time. Therefore, whether it brings benefit or harm to global development will depend, first and foremost, on humanity itself,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As written earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that AI & Digital Bridge had become a reputable and widely recognized platform in Eurasia.