Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at Memorial Complex to Aliya Moldagulova in Aktobe

It was noted that Kazakhstan marks 100 year since the birthday of Aliya Moldagulova this year.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with residents of Aktobe region.

Aliya Moldagulova was a brave daughter of the Kazakh nation. I came here specially to mark her 100th birth anniversary, honor her memory. I express gratitude to all of you. It’s important to widely popularize the name of Aliya in our country and beyond. Aliya was a decent daughter of the Kazakh nation and will be our pride. Her bright image will be remembered forever, said Tokayev.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of maintaining solidarity and unity in times of uncertainty.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Aktobe region to attend the international youth military-patriotic gathering Aibyn.