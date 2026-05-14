Premature mortality declines in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Swiss Embassy, ​​from 2018 to 2026, the Swiss initiative contributed to a significant reduction in the overall burden of non-communicable diseases in the country.

The DALY rate shows that years of life lost due to premature mortality and disability decreased by an average of 29%.

During this period, Kyrgyzstan prevented more than 92,000 premature deaths, avoiding economic losses totaling approximately 44.8 billion soms.

The project also contributed to reducing risk factors. During the implementation of the second phase of the project, smoking rates in the regions decreased by 19% and alcohol consumption by 58%. Furthermore, indicators of healthy nutrition and physical activity among the population improved.

To strengthen primary healthcare, clinical protocols, treatment standards, and patient education materials were updated and are now used by family doctors and nurses throughout the country.

Furthermore, healthcare organizations established quality management departments for medical services and implemented transparent budget planning mechanisms.

Special attention was paid to disease prevention and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

For example, in 2026, more than 1.1 million men participated in the "Be Responsible" month, and in 2025, over 1 million women participated in the "Women's Health" campaign.

As reported earlier, a new QR code system for blood components was introduced in Kazakhstan.