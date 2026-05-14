New QR code system for blood components introduced in Kazakhstan

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, the new system is designed to improve patient safety standards, including blood transfusion procedures, while reducing risks associated with human error.

The use of QR codes allows for fast and accurate identification of blood components at every stage, from collection and storage to distribution and transfusion to patients.

The new system turns standard blood component labels into a source of expanded clinical information. By scanning a QR code through the ScanQAN system, medical personnel can quickly access data on the blood component, including laboratory test results, characteristics, storage conditions, usage guidelines, and current clinical recommendations.

The digital assistant also helps healthcare professionals respond more efficiently in clinical situations by providing detailed information on each blood component, including indications, limitations, and recommendations for use in various medical cases.

In addition, the Republican Blood Center has introduced other digital quality management tools, including QR codes for quick access to standard operating procedures, instructions, and regulations, as well as video monitoring systems for critical stages of the production process.

The project is expected to improve patient safety, strengthen quality control of blood components, and expand support tools for healthcare professionals conducting transfusion therapy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has launched its first free AI-powered training platform to prepare for the international SAT exam.