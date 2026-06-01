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    Precious artifacts emerge from ruins of ancient Zhankent settlement

    14:50, 1 June 2026

    Archeological excavations underway at the site of the medieval settlement of Zhankent, Kazaly district, Kyzylorda region, continue in the ancient residential quarter (Shahristan), Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.  

    Precious artifacts emerge from ruins of ancient Zharkent settlement
    Photo credit: Kyzylorda region’s center for the protection of historical and cultural heritage

    According to the regional center for the protection of historical and cultural heritage, while unearthing the ancient city's cultural deposits, archaeologists discovered a number of valuable artifacts.

    Precious artifacts emerge from ruins of ancient Zharkent settlement
    Photo credit: Kyzylorda region’s center for the protection of historical and cultural heritage

    During the excavations, fragments of ceramic vessels, asyks (knucklebones), and animal bones were found. The ceramic items allow to study the types and manufacturing features of everyday objects used by the city's residents, while the animal remains help determine the main directions of economic activity and the dietary habits of the population, the center said.

    Precious artifacts emerge from ruins of ancient Zharkent settlement
    Photo credit: Kyzylorda region’s center for the protection of historical and cultural heritage

    All artifacts have been meticulously documented, measured, and filed. These findings will shed new light on the daily life, economy, and cultural life of the settlement's inhabitants, it added.

    Precious artifacts emerge from ruins of ancient Zharkent settlement
    Photo credit: Kyzylorda region’s center for the protection of historical and cultural heritage

    Later on, the discovered artifacts will be sent for laboratory and scientific research.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported archaeological excavations begin at the medieval Zhankent settlement in Kazakhstan. 

    Archeology Science and Research Kyzylorda Culture History of Kazakhstan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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