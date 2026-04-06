Potential previously unknown Van Gogh work discovered in Hungary

According to TASS, the artwork was submitted for examination in the Hungarian capital by a private collector. Hungarian art historian Zsófia Végvári suggested that the piece could be another version of The Dance Hall in Arles (La Salle de danse à Arles), painted in 1888 and currently housed at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

It is noted that analysis of pigments, canvas, and primer indicates the painting may have been created between 1885 and 1890.

According to the Musée d’Orsay, the original La Salle de danse à Arles was painted by Vincent van Gogh in 1888 in Arles. The work is associated with his period of collaboration with Paul Gauguin, with whom he planned to establish the “Studio of the South.”

The painting depicts an evening at the Folies-Arlésiennes dance hall and reflects Gauguin’s influence, including elements of synthetism and cloisonnism, as well as references to Japanese art. The composition is characterized by a large number of figures and a sense of visual density, conveying an atmosphere of crowding and tension.

In December 1888, Van Gogh and Gauguin visited the Musée Fabre, but their disagreements intensified, ultimately leading to the end of their collaboration.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the painting Vision of Zacharias in the Temple, dated 1633, was recognized as an authentic work by Rembrandt after more than 65 years out of public view.