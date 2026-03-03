Rembrandt work discovered after more than half a century

The work depicts a biblical scene: in the temple, the high priest Zacharias receives news from the Archangel Gabriel that he and his wife will have a son, the future John the Baptist. The artist captured a moment of astonishment and doubt. Gabriel is not shown directly, his presence is only implied, which was an innovative approach for the seventeenth century.

Photo credit: Rijksmuseum

The painting was exhibited at a major show at the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam in 1898. In 1960, however, it was removed from Rembrandt’s works, and a year later it was sold to a private collector and disappeared from public view. The current owner contacted the Rijksmuseum only recently, enabling specialists to carry out a new examination of the painting.

The investigation showed that the pigments used correspond to those from the artist’s early period. The painting was executed on oak panels sourced from south eastern Lithuania, widely used in the seventeenth century. Dendrochronological analysis confirmed the plausibility of the date 1633. Macro X-ray fluorescence scanning revealed pigments characteristic of the master, including lead white, ochre, bone black and lead-tin yellow. Specialists also identified compositional changes made during the painting process, indicating the artist’s creative development. The signature “Rembrandt f. 1633” was applied into wet paint and partially integrated into the background, confirming its authenticity.

Stylistically, the work is closely related to Jeremiah Lamenting the Destruction of Jerusalem from 1630. The dark background, dramatic use of light and intense facial expression corresponds to the manner of the young Rembrandt.

Photo credit: Rijksmuseum

Starting March 4, the painting will be on display to the general public in Amsterdam.

