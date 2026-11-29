Election commissions have begun counting ballots.

Photo: Qazinform

As reported earlier, more than 12.6 million citizens were registered to vote and choose the members of local representative bodies nationwide.

Photo: Qazinform

Voters were electing 3,447 deputies across 228 maslikhats. Of those seats, 3,113 are contested in single-member election districts and 334 through party lists. Thus, an average of three candidates is vying for each seat.

Photo: Qazinform

All 10,338 polling stations across Kazakhstan operated from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Astana time (0200 to 1500 GMT).

Photo: Qazinform

556 polling stations started working at 6 a.m. (0100 GMT). These include voting sites set up at military units, inpatient medical facilities, sanatoriums, recreation centers, pretrial detention facilities, rotational worker camps, and aboard vessels at sea on election day.

Photo: Qazinform

Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voted at Polling Station No. 520, located inside the Palace of Independence in Astana.