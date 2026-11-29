The Head of State voted at Polling Station No. 520, located inside the Palace of Independence in Astana.

Photo: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported that snap elections for deputies to maslikhats (local representative bodies) at all levels got underway across Kazakhstan on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Photo: Akorda

More than 12.6 million citizens are registered to vote and choose the members of local representative bodies nationwide.

Photo: Akorda

Voters are to elect 3,447 deputies across 228 maslikhats. Of those seats, 3,113 will be contested in single-member election districts and 334 through party lists. Thus, an average of three candidates is vying for each seat.

Photo: Akorda

All 10,338 polling stations across Kazakhstan have opened for voting and will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Astana time (0200 to 1500 GMT).

Photo: Akorda

556 polling stations opened an hour earlier at 6 a.m. (0100 GMT). These include voting sites set up at military units, inpatient medical facilities, sanatoriums, recreation centers, pretrial detention facilities, rotational worker camps, and aboard vessels at sea on election day.

Photo: Akorda

Information on how to find the number and address of a polling station is available through official election information resources.