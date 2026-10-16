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    Poland welcomes Dimash Qudaibergen ahead of DIMENSIONS World Tour launch

    16:01, 16 October 2026

    People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen and his team arrived in Krakow, Poland, on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing DimashNews.

    Polish Fans welcome Dimash Qudaibergen ahead of DIMENSIONS World Tour launch
    Photo: dimashnews

    Poland is welcoming Dimash for the first time. Members of his Polish fan club, along with fans who traveled from other countries for the concert, gathered at the airport to greet the artist.

    The ever-creative Polish Dears prepared a special welcome program. The Skalne Orły ensemble greeted the Kazakh artist with performances of traditional Polish songs, including Hej, bystra woda and Szła dzieweczka, as well as folk songs from the Podhale region.

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    Fans welcome Dimash Qudaibergen ahead of DIMENSIONS World Tour launch: dimashnews

    Beautiful banners, flags, and hoodies featuring the Polish fan club’s logo added to the festive atmosphere, bringing together a warm and united community of fans eagerly waiting for their special guest.

    Fans also gave Dimash a heartfelt welcome with the traditional Polish custom of offering bread and salt, a symbol of hospitality and respect.

    Representatives of fan communities from Poland, Kazakhstan, France, Romania, Spain, Japan, Italy, Canada, Australia, Germany, and many other countries gathered at the airport today.

    On October 18, TAURON Arena Kraków will host the opening of the DIMENSIONS World Tour.

    It is noted that a brand-new show, new songs, and unforgettable reunions await the audience.

    Dimash
    Photo: dimashnews

    Earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen featured in GRAMMY’s new “Global Mixtape” series.

    Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen Culture Art Singers, poets Upcoming Events Entertainment Poland
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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