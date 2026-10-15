Dimash Qudaibergen featured in GRAMMY’s new “Global Mixtape” series

In an interview with journalist Valerie Lee, Dimash recalled growing up in a home filled with music. His parents, both classically trained artists, exposed him to a wide range of music, from traditional Kazakh folk songs to recordings of the Three Tenors. He began performing on stage at the age of five and has been performing for nearly three decades.

Describing Kazakh culture, the singer called it “the voice of the steppe,” highlighting traditional instruments such as the dombra and kobyz. He also explained the significance of küi – instrumental compositions that convey history and emotion – and aitys, a traditional poetic contest involving improvised exchanges that he compared in some ways to rap.

Dimash said singing in different languages is his way of expressing gratitude to audiences who embrace him and his culture. During his upcoming tour, he hopes to perform in the languages spoken in the countries he visits.

“My biggest mission isn’t about the commercial side. It’s not about earning money,” he said, adding that he wants his music to remind people of the importance of peace, love and mutual understanding.

The singer said he hopes to visit more than 20 countries on the tour, possibly more than 30 or even 40, although the final number has not been confirmed. He also said that a documentary about his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York would be released on his YouTube channel in a couple of weeks.

Reflecting on his ambitions, Dimash cited a Kazakh saying: “A person without a goal is like a bird without wings.” He added that he sees the journey itself as the true purpose.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Brazilian television program Domingo Espetacular highlighted Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen and his influence on a new generation of musicians.