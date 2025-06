PM Robert Fico invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Slovakia

During the expanded talks in Astana, Robert Fico extended Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s invitation to visit Slovakia to Kazakh leader Tokayev, saying that he has some information about the latter’s plans to visit the Czech Republic, and welcomed the Kazakh President to visit Slovakia.

Earlier today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico held extended talks in the Akorda Palace.

The President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Slovakia also held a meeting behind closed doors.