Slovakia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in EU - President Tokayev

The sides discussed a number of topics concerning bilateral cooperation including economic partnership.

The President expressed confidence that "both countries will be able to achieve serious results, since the cooperation will continue.”

“Slovakia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Your country is one of the most active and dynamically developing states of the European Union,” said the Kazakh President.

He highlighted that Slovakia’s active position in the regional and international aspects reflects its commitment to a constructive global cooperation.

“I value the growth of political dialogue, economic cooperation and humanitarian exchange, as well as productive interaction in the multilateral aspect,” said he.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Slovakia held a meeting behind closed doors.