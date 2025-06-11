Kazakh President, Slovak PM hold talks in Astana

During the private talks at Akorda, Kazakh leader Tokayev said: “The visit is to boost the Kazakh-Slovak partnership as well as open up new prospects for bilateral cooperation”.

President Tokayev highlighted the close relations Kazakhstan and Slovakia enjoy as well as the two nations’ major projects. “There are opportunities yet to be examined and unraveled in the future”.

Your visit is of great importance and is set to enhance bilateral cooperation, he said. Tokayev also added that Kazakhstan sees Slovakia as one of the key partners in the European Union, vowing to make all-out efforts to expand and deepen relations in different fields.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his readiness to give a new impetus to bilateral relations as well as enhance trade and economic ties with Kazakhstan.

I confirm that our countries have no political disputes, allowing us to focus on mutually beneficial economic ties and friendship, said Robert Fico. “I’m convinced that the visit will be a success”.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported previously, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico was welcomed at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.