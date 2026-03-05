PM orders bolstering fire safety following incidents in Shchuchinsk and Semey

The directive follows recent incidents in Shchuchinsk and Semey.

Minister for Emergency Response Chingis Arinov confirmed that criminal investigations and forensic examinations are now underway for both cases.

According to him, the families of those deceased in Shchuchinsk were provided with necessary assistance. The established interdepartmental commission is actively working, and its findings will be used to develop comprehensive measures to prevent similar incidents. He noted that preliminary reports suggest the explosion was triggered by the unsafe operation of domestic gas cylinders.

Regarding the fire at a children’s entertainment center in Semey, the Ministry for Emergency Response forces promptly extinguished the blaze, preventing any civilian casualties.

Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry, in coordination with regional akimats (administrations), to reinforce fire safety and tighten oversight of gas services. He also ordered the conduct of preventative raids and public awareness campaigns.

As previously reported, nine people died, and more than 20 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk.

Five victims died at the scene, while another two passed away later in the intensive care unit, the regional healthcare department said.