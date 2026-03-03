Death toll from Shchuchinsk café blast and fire rises to 9

The death toll has reached nine. Six other survivors remain hospitalized. Nariman Yermek, head of the Akmola Regional Health Department, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

'It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the loss of two more patients at the Shchuchinsk District Hospital. Yesterday, a patient with non-survivable injuries and severe burns over 70% of his body passed away. Today, we lost another patient with burns exceeding 85%. From the beginning, the burn injuries and resulting complications were extremely severe. Medical staff did everything possible to save the patients' lives. Unfortunately, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, they were to no avail, and we lost two patients," Nariman Yermek said.

Currently, two patients remain in serious condition at the Shchuchinsk District Hospital, while four others are receiving medical treatment at the regional multidisciplinary hospital, including one patient on a ventilator.

Authorities have confirmed that the owner of the cafe has been detained. The Akmola Regional Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal investigation under Article 292, Part 3 of the Criminal Code (Violation of fire safety requirements resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence).

As previously reported, seven people died and more than 20 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk.

Five victims died at the scene, while another two passed away later in the intensive care unit, the regional healthcare department said.