PM Bektenov orders to maintain housing construction paces

Speaking at a government meeting, Bektenov said that in 2025, the industry grew by 16%, with more than 20 million square meters of housing commissioned, which allowed to improve living conditions for 185,000 families. Measures taken included simplifying access to state support programs, granting Otbasy Bank the status of a national development institution, and digitizing housing lists to enhance transparency.

Bektenov highlighted the importance of rental housing and state-backed mortgage programs, noting that over 8,500 loans worth 233 billion tenge were issued under the Nauryz and Nauryz–Zhumysker programs.

He instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with regional administrations, to meet housing targets while also focusing on urban infrastructure such as schools, kindergartens, and hospitals. Support for single-industry towns and rural areas was also stressed.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to ensure proper quality and safety in construction sector.

He said that more than 63,000 complaints were filed last year regarding construction standards, prompting the adoption of a new Construction Code.

Bektenov ordered the ministries of industry and construction, as well as artificial intelligence, to ensure the pilot operation of AI modules for project expertise by the end of July this year

He called for expanding commercial mortgage options to ease reliance on state programs.

The Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with the National Bank, were tasked to develop new approaches to expand mortgage lending by second-tier banks, while Otbasy Bank was instructed to strengthen support for vulnerable groups.

Additionally, the Ministry of Industry and Construction was tasked with updating regulatory acts under the new Construction Code by July and, together with the Baiterek holding, ensuring timely implementation of 38 projects for building materials production.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Construction announced plans to commission 18.5 million square meters of housing in 2026.