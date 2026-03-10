Kazakhstan surpasses housing targets for third year, eyes 18.5M sqm for 2026

The Minister noted that for the third consecutive year, the country's housing construction pace has exceeded planned targets.

At the end of 2025, a record amount of housing was completed. While the target was set at 19.2 million square meters, 20.1 million square meters were actually commissioned, with 18 regions surpassing their individual goals.

"According to the 2026 forecast, the volume of housing commissioned will reach 18.5 million square meters. This figure could rise if housing construction incentives are increased," Nagaspayev informed.

The largest volumes are projected for the cities of national significance: Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent

To intensify and stimulate housing construction, the Minister added that the Government is implementing a support package that includes: construction financing, the buyout of finished apartments, utility infrastructure development, and the expansion of affordable mortgage tools.

"By these measures last year, 14,500 rental apartments totaling KZT 218 billion were purchased for those on the waiting list. Additionally, over 14,000 units of 'credit housing' were built and purchased for KZT 140 billion. Utility infrastructure has been connected to 10,500 land plots. Furthermore, over 5,000 subsidized mortgage loans were issued at rates of 2% and 5%, alongside 8,600 loans under the Nauryz and Nauryz-Zhumysker programs for KZT 233 billion," he informed.

In 2026, the state will spend 155 billion tenge to purchase securities from local executive bodies. This will fund the construction and purchase of 11,500 units of credit housing. Besides, 18,200 loans will be issued through subsidized mortgage programs.

According to the Statistics Bureau, construction activity grows across Kazakhstan.