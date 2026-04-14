PM Bektenov orders to complete Kashagan Gas Processing Plant construction in 2026

Bektenov ordered the Ministry of Energy to hold negotiations with major subsoil users to ramp up production volumes.

He also highlighted the need to expand the capacities of the country's gas sector to meet domestic demand.

The construction of the Kashagan Gas Processing Plant, Zhanaozen Gas Processing Plant, as well as the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main pipeline were named among the priority infrastructure projects.

The Ministry of Energy, together with QazaqGaz and KazMunayGas companies, were set a task to complete the construction of Kashagan Gas Processing Plant with a capacity of one billion cubic meters by the end of 2026, and to commission the plant in Zhanaozen in early 2027.

The meeting also discussed the development of gas transport system. The Prime Minister noted strategic importance of the construction of the second line of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline.

The Ministry of Energy was assigned with a task to ensure coordination and strict control over timely implementation of all projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Government of Kazakhstan had set a target to ensure sustainable economic growth of over 5% by the end of the year.