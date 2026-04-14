Kazakhstan targets economic growth above 5% - Bektenov

According to him, non-resource sector remains a key driver of growth, with processing industry demonstrating 8.5% increase.

“We need to concentrate on ensuring sustainable economic growth at more than 5% by the end of the year,” stressed he.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 3% in January-March 2026. According to Bektenov, the positive trend was primarily driven by steady growth in the non-resource sector. In particular, gains were recorded in manufacturing, transport, construction, and trade. Despite unfavorable external economic conditions, non-resource industries continue to demonstrate resilience and competitiveness.

Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev also said that production volume in machine-building sector had risen by 21.9%.