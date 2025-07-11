PM Bektenov highlights importance of digital adoption in justice system

The meeting discussed the pace of digital adoption in key areas of justice system, ways to enhance transparency and efficiency of enforcement proceedings, modernize forensic activities and expand the population’s access to legal assistance.

Speaking at the meeting, Bektenov stressed that digitalization and AI adoption have a key role to play in fostering efficient development across sectors.

The supercomputer launched recently by the Head of State marks a new era in the digital development of the country. It is the first supercomputer cluster and the most powerful computing solution in Central Asia. The supercomputer will be accessible to government agencies, research institutes, universities and businesses, said Bektenov, while urging to step up work in this direction.

The Kazakh Premier said: “Digital adoption in the justice system is key in the context of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Law and Order principle”.

Bektenov highlighted that digital adoption needs to be human-centered to facilitate citizen-government engagement, enhance transparency in procedures as well as ensure the secure protection of citizens’ rights.

Following the meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Bektenov set a number of tasks aimed at expanding AI application, implementing new digital solutions and promoting legislative initiatives in the field of justice.

