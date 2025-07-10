PM Bektenov sets tasks to address tourism issues

In their reports, Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Tourism and Sport Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov focused on the situation on Lake Alakol as well as summer activities and conditions, created in tourist areas across the country, including tourism infrastructure, service delivery and safety issues.

In a bid to coordinate work on promptly addressing the President’s criticism about tourism development earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Tourism and Sport Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov will embark on visits to the regions to ensure that those responsible officials are held accountable.

The meeting also discussed the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster, which seeks to become a world-class resort. The project also provides for summer infrastructure development, implementation of sustainable development principles, digital environmental monitoring as well as inclusive facilities.

To note, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized the poor tourist zone infrastructure around Lake Alakol following numerous complaints from residents.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov gave a number of tasks.

As reported earlier, 1.7 mln tourists are expected in Astana in 2025.