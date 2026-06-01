PM Bektenov discusses industrial park construction in Pavlodar region with Xinfa Group vice chairman

During the talks, Zhao Tingyun noted that a land plot has been identified, and the company has engaged a design institute to build the park.

The head of the Kazakh Government has ordered government agencies to offer comprehensive assistance for a 15 billion US dollars investment project. This initiative is expected to drive profound economic growth, benefiting both the local region and the entire country

The concept for the creation of a full-cycle industrial park provides for the establishment of a highly integrated production facility with deep processing of bauxite into aluminum.

The capacity of the alumina production plants is planned at 4.8 million tons per year, and electrolytic aluminum at 2.4 million tons. The volume of deep processing will amount to 1.2 million tons annually. The implementation of the project will provide jobs for 10,000 people.

Construction of the production facilities will begin this year. The launch of phase 1 is scheduled for 2028, with full design capacity expected to be reached in 2029.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a time capsule had been placed at the groundbreaking ceremony for Almaty's new waste-to-energy plant.