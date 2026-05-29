Groundbreaking ceremony held for Almaty waste-to-energy plant

The event was attended by Akim (Mayor) of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy, Junxin Environmental Protection Chairman Dai Daoguo, as well as representatives of government agencies, businesses, and the public.

Photo source: Almaty Akimat

The project is implemented in line with the Head of State's directives to improve the environmental situation and develop environmental infrastructure, and in the furtherance of the Taza Qazaqstan initiative.

Photo source: Almaty Akimat

Speaking at the ceremony, Darkhan Satybaldy noted that Kazakhstan and China are consistently strengthening their strategic partnership and that joint environmental projects are essential in bilateral cooperation.

Photo source: Almaty Akimat

"Today marks the start of one of the most significant environmental projects for Almaty and Kazakhstan. The new plant will not only efficiently process solid household waste but also generate electricity for the city's power supply system," the mayor said.

Junxin Environmental Protection Chairman Dai Daoguo emphasized that the project results from strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in the green economy and sustainable development.

Photo source: Almaty Akimat

Dai Daoguo said the project will showcase advanced waste-processing and electricity-generation technologies, effectively addressing Almaty's household waste problem while turning waste into a source of green energy. He added that the "waste to resource" principle aligns with the environmental approaches of the Green Silk Road initiative.

Photo source: Almaty Akimat

The plant capacity is around 2,000 tons of waste per day, generating up to 60 megawatts of electricity. Total investment in the project exceeds 130 billion tenge.

The facility will meet high international environmental standards used in leading cities worldwide, including Singapore, Copenhagen, and Tokyo. It will be operated with minimal environmental impact and using modern cleaning technologies.

Photo source: Almaty Akimat

It is noted that Junxin Environmental Protection has international experience in similar projects.

As reported earlier, the Almaty Superski project is set to strengthen Kazakhstan’s global tourism image.