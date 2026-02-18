Across more than 1,200 plasma centers nationwide, up to 200,000 people a day undergo a procedure that takes about an hour and removes roughly 10% of their blood volume. In return, they typically receive between $45 and $65 per visit, often loaded onto prepaid debit cards.

At a plasma center in suburban Pennsylvania, 43-year-old Ian Pleasant said the extra income helps cover household essentials beyond basic bills, supplementing earnings from gig work. Similar stories are repeated across the country as middle-class Americans increasingly turn to plasma sales to offset rising living costs and stagnant wages.

In Phoenix, former finance manager Jill Chamberlain described the emotional toll of relying on plasma income after being laid off from a higher paying position. She noted feelings of frustration and disappointment that, despite her education and professional experience, she now depends on selling plasma to pay routine expenses.

Researchers indicate that when new plasma centers open, local grocery spending tends to increase, while reliance on payday loans declines and crime rates fall, suggesting that plasma compensation provides short-term financial stability for households under pressure.

The United States now supplies about 70% of the world’s plasma and exported $6.2 billion worth in 2024. Analysts attribute this dominance to regulations that allow donations up to twice a week and to the scale of economic inequality that encourages participation. Industry representatives argue that plasma collection supports both patients in need of life saving therapies and donors seeking additional income.

Health authorities note that most side effects are minor, such as bruising or fatigue, though long-term research remains limited. The process requires screening, testing for viruses and a complex manufacturing cycle that can take up to a year before plasma derived medicines reach patients.

In Kazakhstan, blood and plasma donation is regulated by the Ministry of Health. Healthy citizens over 18 years old and weighing at least 50 kilograms may donate after mandatory medical screening.

In 2025, compensation ranges from 1 to 8 monthly calculation indices depending on the blood component, with standard plasma set at 4 MCI, or 15,728 tenge. Immune plasma is compensated at 7 MCI, or 27,524 tenge, while isoimmune plasma is set at 8 MCI, or 31,456 tenge. Paid donations are generally conducted by special invitation, typically in cases involving rare blood characteristics or urgent medical needs. Voluntary donors are entitled to a meal allowance and paid leave on the day of donation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova announced that February has been declared Voluntary Blood Donation Month in Kazakhstan, as part of efforts to promote donor participation and strengthen public health initiatives nationwide.