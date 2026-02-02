February declared as Blood Donation Month in Kazakhstan

The Health Ministry said Monday the initiative is aimed at promoting a culture of voluntary and unpaid donation, increasing responsibility, mutual help, and humanism within the society.

Throughout the month, the country will be conducting awareness-raising activities, themed campaigns, meetings with donors and partners, as well as special programs at blood centers, fostering youth engagement.

Kazakhstani citizens, who want to donate blood, will be able to do so under the voluntary campaign at blood centers. Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova joined the initiative today, who donated blood at the blood center in Astana.

Each year in Kazakhstan, up to 180,000 citizens give blood regularly, donating over 250,000 units of blood and blood components.

More than 80,000 patients receive blood transfusions, with around 400,000 units of blood transfused annually.

