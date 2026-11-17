A historical and documentary photo exhibition titled “The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan: A History of Cooperation” has opened in Amman.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan with the support of Jordan’s Ministry of Culture and the Royal Cultural Center in Amman.

The exhibition features 52 photographs and archival documents reflecting key milestones in more than 30 years of cooperation between the two countries - from the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993 to their current political, economic, and cultural ties.

Photo credit: Arssen Uteshev / Kazinform

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Jordan, Talgat Shaldanbay, and Jordanian Minister of Culture Mustafa al-Rawashdeh, inaugurated the exhibition.

Representatives of government institutions, diplomatic corps, cultural community and the Kazakh diaspora were among the guests.

In his opening remarks, the Kazakh diplomat noted that over the past three decades, Astana and Amman had established a strong partnership based on mutual respect, trust and similar approaches to international issues.

Photo credit: Arssen Uteshev / Kazinform

"The relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan are friendly, stable and steadily developing. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, our countries have built a strong political dialogue based on mutual respect, trust and similar approaches to key issues," Talgat Shaldanbay said.

Photo credit: Arssen Uteshev / Kazinform

The ambassador also highlighted the growing momentum in high-level bilateral contacts. Key milestones included Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to Jordan in February 2025 and reciprocal visits by King Abdullah II to Kazakhstan in 2025 and 2026.

He also emphasized the two countries' shared commitment to peace, stability and interfaith harmony, while expressing high appreciation for Jordan's peacebuilding efforts in the Middle East.

The cultural dimension of bilateral relations was another key focus of the ceremony.

Nidal Al-Ahmad, Secretary-General of Jordan's Ministry of Culture, described the exhibition as an opportunity to revisit shared historical memories and trace the development of mutual understanding between the two nations.

Photo credit: Arssen Uteshev / Kazinform

"The exhibition allows us to revisit our shared memory and preserve the history of communication and mutual understanding between our countries. It reflects the depth of ties built on friendship, mutual respect and cooperation," the ministry representative noted.

Jordanian Minister of Culture Mustafa al-Rawashdeh also praised the exhibition as a cultural bridge between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in strengthening friendly relations and further expanding bilateral cooperation.

Photo credit: Arssen Uteshev / Kazinform

The Jordanian side expressed interest in further expansion of cultural ties, particularly in preserving intangible cultural heritage, applying modern technologies and artificial intelligence to document it, translating literary works, and organizing joint cultural events.

The event concluded with a presentation of traditional Kazakh cuisine, giving guests an opportunity to learn more about Kazakhstan's culture and traditions.

Photo credit: Arssen Uteshev / Kazinform

As it was reported, in early November, at the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Astana on an official visit.

The Head of State described King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein’s official visit to Kazakhstan as a testament to the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect and solidarity between the two countries.