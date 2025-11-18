Philippines sees large rallies over calls for transparent flood-fund inquiry

The protest, led by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), marked a sharp shift for the influential religious organization, which supported President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 election. INC leaders said the rally sought clarity on the government’s handling of the inquiry into the suspected misuse of multibillion-dollar funds earmarked for flood-mitigation works.

Tensions surrounding the case have intensified in recent months after engineers and public works officials testified in Congress that a portion of infrastructure spending had been diverted through kickbacks. Over the last 15 years, about $26 billion was allocated to flood programs, with witnesses alleging that up to a third of that amount may have been siphoned off. Authorities have so far frozen $3 billion in assets linked to the probe.

Public pressure increased following two typhoons that caused severe flooding and left more than 250 people dead. Televised hearings and competing political narratives have further fueled public debate, particularly after a former legislator claimed the president was aware of questionable transactions — an allegation officials have rejected.

The INC, which claims nearly three million members, staged the mass rally at Quirino Grandstand. Organizers said the crowd peaked at around 600,000 on Monday before the church announced an early end to the three-day gathering, saying its message had reached the government.

The political environment surrounding the issue remains complex. While INC leaders say they are not calling for the president’s removal, some Duterte-aligned groups have held separate protests demanding Marcos’s resignation. Attendance at those rallies has been significantly smaller, and the military leadership has publicly stated that it will not support any unconstitutional actions.

Separate demonstrations by civic groups and university organizations have also taken place, reflecting wider concern about accountability in public spending. Some center-left organizations have distanced themselves from resignation calls, arguing that political divisions within the opposition remain unresolved.

Late on Monday, the presidential office confirmed that the executive secretary and budget secretary had stepped down after being linked to the corruption allegations. Officials said the investigation will continue, and Marcos has pledged further action before the end of the year.

Analysts note that the rally’s early conclusion may temporarily ease pressure on the administration, though they expect public scrutiny to remain high as new hearings and investigations proceed. Several groups plan additional protests later this month, saying they aim to support continued inquiry into the alleged diversion of public funds.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Philippine President Bongbong Marcos following the casualties caused by the typhoon.